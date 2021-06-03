Bhubaneswar: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Advisor and SAI International School Chairman Bijay Kumar Sahoo succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday afternoon, confirms Public relation Officer Sarat Kar. He was 58.

Bijay was under medical treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Sahoo was also the adviser to Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OVAS), Government of Odisha.

He tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19 two months ago. He was admitted at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for medical treatment. Later, after his health deteriorated he was airlifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

CM Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief on the demise of the noted educationist and entreprenuer Dr Bijay Ku Sahoo.