Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Entrance exam results announced, check here

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today announced the results of the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET).

Students can visit the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in to check their results. “The results of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET), 2024 for Class VI to IX and Odisha Mining Adarsh Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET), 2024 for class VI & VII is published today i.e on 06/02/2024,” said a notification issued by the board. “The candidates can download their result from the website www.bseodisha.ac.in,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the OAVS Entrance Exam 2024 was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on January 9, 2024.

Notably, the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) is an initiative of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to provides free quality education in English to the students, especially from semi-urban and rural areas, from across the state.

The Adarsha Vidyalaya aims to promote the rural talents by inculcating the 21st century learning skills through a holistic and integral approach for their physical and aesthetic development, apart from academic fineness. This co-ed School is established at the Block Headquarter in all the 314 Blocks of Odisha, at Secondary and Senior Secondary level from Classes VI to XII.