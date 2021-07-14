Odisha: ‘Adapa Abadha’ offered at Gundicha temple in Puri

By WCE 5
Adapa Abadha in Gundicha temple Puri

Puri: The very sacred ‘Adapa Abhada’, offering of Lord Jagannath was made available following the sakala dhupa ritual at the Gundicha temple in Puri of Odisha on Wednesday.

The ‘Sathie Pauti bhoga’ has been offered to Lord Jagannath at the Gundicha temple. Also, special arrangement has been made so that devotees can get the Abadha without any hassle.

The devotees have queued to take the Mahaprasada and everything is going on peacefully. Special arrangement has been made for issue of token. The Suara Mahasuara Nijog has been assigned with the responsibility. And for that two counters have been opened at the south gate and north gate of the temple.

