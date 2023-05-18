Odisha: Actor-turned-MP Anubhav files FIR on 3 yr old matter

Cuttack: The actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty has filed a fresh complaint with the Cuttack Purighat police station on Thursday, said reports.

Reports say that, the actor filed a complaint regarding an incident that took place in 2020. The police has registered the complaint and filed an FIR in this regard.

The actor has complained against a few social workers. He has alleged that a few women who had identified themselves as Human Rights activists had forcibly entered his house and created nuisance.

It is worth mentioning that, the actor is regularly in the news due to his long-pending legal battle with his estranged wife actor Barsha Priyadarshini.

Furthermore on May 10, 2023 both Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini were present in the Family Court of Cuttack in Odisha on Wednesday. In the matter of the divorce petition filed by Anubhav Mohanty, today Barsha was cross examined by the counsel for Anubhav.

As per reports, during the cross examination the advocate asked her whether she still is acting in films or not, in which advertisement agencies she is working with these days. He also questioned about the role she is playing in the politics these days.

Actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty had filed a divorce petition against actress wife Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July 2020. Later, the matter was transferred to Cuttack.

However, the marital discord between Anubhav and Barsha came to public knowledge after the local court in Cuttack listed Barsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband.

