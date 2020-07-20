Bhubaneswar: Odia film veteran actor Bijay Mohanty has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Monday after his health condition deteriorated. Few days back he had recovered after getting treated in a hospital in the capital city.

As per reports, he was first admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad in the last week of May following complain of cardiac arrest. After getting treated for a few days he returned Odisha on June 14 and remained under treatment in a Bhubaneswar hospital. He had recovered.

However, today the veteran actor has been rushed to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment as his health condition reportedly worsened.

Seventy-year-old Bijay Mohanty has a successful career in Odia film spreading over last four decades. Initiating his career as an actor in the 1977 film Nagaphasa, he has more than hundred films to his credit.