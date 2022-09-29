Odisha: ACSO Khurdha under Vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended the ACSO of Khurdha for the charge of demanding and accepting bribe to the tune of Rs 50,000 from the authorised representative of a rice mill to fecilitate the Rice Mill business and operation.

The accused ACSO has been identified as Bishnu Charan Parida.

As per reports, today the ACSO was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while he was demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.50, 000/- from a complainant, an authorised representative of one Rice Mill to facilitate the Rice Mill business and operation.

The entire bribe amount of Rs. 50,000/- was recovered from Parida and seized. Following the trap, house search is going on at the Government residential quarter of Parida at 2RB/3, Road-V unit-Bhoinagar in Bhubaneswar from DA angle.

In this connection Vigilance Cell PS Case No. 7 dt. 29.9.2022 under section 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation of the case is in progress against Parida.

