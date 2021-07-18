Odisha achieves the milestone of 1.5 Cr COVID tests

By WCE 3
covid cases odisha
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday informed that the State has achieved the milestone of 1.5 Cr COVID19 tests.

Informing about it on his Twitter handle, Patnaik also hailed the hard work and dedication of health workers of the State. “Glad to share that Odisha has achieved the milestone of 1.5 Cr COVID19 tests. Appreciate all our healthcare personnel for their tireless hard work in ramping up testing, strengthening Odisha’s fight against the pandemic,” he said on a Twitter post.

Related News

Rs 453.50 crore Covid assistance package allocated to…

Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for BJD’s new office in…

According to the data shared by the I & PR Department of the State government, the cumulative test till today stands at 15066050.

Out of the 15066050 tests, samples of 954326 people turned out to be positive for the virus.

With 2215 new positives cases detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, currently, there are 21289 active cases in the State.

You might also like
State

ECOR issues identity card for authorised vendors in Odisha

State

Pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine in Bhubaneswar from July 21

State

Odisha olympic association announces cash award for medal winners in Tokyo Olympics

State

Paralakhemundi ACF death: 6-member police team visit Balasore, Mayurbhanj

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.