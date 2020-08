Bhubaneswar: Odisha has achieved a record single day recovery of 4053 COVID19 patients on Monday, informed the State Health and Family welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID Hospitals from across the state, it added.

The recovered persons include 608 from Rayagada, 468 from Cuttack, 370 from Khordha, 339 from Jajapur, 233 from Ganjam, 217 from Sundargarh, 175 from Koraput, 172 from Bhadrak, 165 from Kalahandi, 144 from Puri, 141 from Nayagarh, 128 from Mayurbhanj, 120 from Malkangiri, 100 from Bargarh, 92 from Sambalpur, 83 from Balasore, 79 from Kandhamal, 66 from Dhenkanal, 62 from Bolangir, 52 from Nabarangpur, 50 from Kendrapara, 48 from Gajapati, 35 from Jagatsinghpur, 35 from Jharsuguda, 29 from Keonjhar, 13 from Deogarh, 13 from Sonepur, 9 from Nuapada, 6 from Boudh, and 1 from Angul.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 77286, the Health Dept tweeted little while ago.

