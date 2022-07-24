Odisha Achieves Milestone Of 7 Crore Covid Vaccines

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has achieved a significant milestone in the fight against Covid by administering seven crore Covid vaccine doses.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared the achievement on his personal Twitter handle with a lot of pride.

The CM wrote that, “Glad to share that Odisha has achieved yet another significant milestone in the fight against COVID19 by administering 7.0 crore vaccine doses.”

The CM also praised the health workers and wrote, “Commend the hard work and commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift immunization to save precious lives.”

It is however noteworthy that, Odisha on Sunday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 1011 positives including 130 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.