Odisha: Absconding Dacoit nabbed after 37 years by Patkura Police

dacoit arrested after 37 years in Patkura

Kendrapara: In a big success for Odisha Police, a dacoit was nabbed by Patkura police of Kendrapara district in Odisha long after 37 years.  He was absconding after committing the crime in Jajpur road area. The accused has been arrested during a special drive against NBW. Taking to twitter DGP, Odisha informed about this on Saturday.

As per reports, one Akhshay Jena had fled from the crime scene 37 years ago when he was 18 years old after committing a dacoity in Jajpur Road area. A non-bailable warrant was pending on his name.  After getting a tip off about his coming to his house from a source, Patkura Police launched a manhunt and arrested Jena.

Police DG Abhay has congratulated Patkura Police over this success.

