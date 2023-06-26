Odisha: Aahaar centers to remain open on Sundays

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for those dependent on Aahaar centers or kendras in Odisha they are all set to remain open on Sundays.

These aahaar centers in Odisha shall remain open in and near hospitals.

These centers shall to remain open on Sundays too to offer food to patients and their attendants at an affordable price.

Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department Joint Secretary has written to aahaar societies in this regard.