Odisha: Aahaar centers to remain open on Sundays

Aahaar centers shall to remain open on Sundays too to offer food to patients and their attendants at an affordable price. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
aahar centers open

Bhubaneswar: In a piece of good news for those dependent on Aahaar centers or kendras in Odisha they are all set to remain open on Sundays.

These aahaar centers in Odisha shall remain open in and near hospitals.

These centers shall to remain open on Sundays too to offer food to patients and their attendants at an affordable price.

Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department Joint Secretary has written to aahaar societies in this regard.

Also Read: Berhampur Accident: Private Bus Was 25-Yrs-Old, Had No Permit

You might also like
State

Berhampur accident: Private bus was 25-yrs-old, had no permit

State

Berhampur bus accident: PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia for kin of…

State

Odisha: 1st time ever, 5 organs of brain-dead man donated

State

Interiors of Sri mandir photo viral again, complaint lodged

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans