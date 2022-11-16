Odisha: A car burst into flames in marketplace in Begunia

Begunia: A car burst into flames in a busy marketplace in Begunia block of Khurdha district in Odisha on Wednesday.

The incident occurred all of a sudden when a parked car burst into flames all of a sudden and was reduced to ashes.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm in the evening. The car was en-route Jagatsinghpur for a theater performance.

The car was moving when it stopped all of a sudden. As the driver tried to restart the car, it wnt up in flames. Allegedly there was a short-circuit in the car.

All the theater artists were however safe and escaped unhurt. However the incident led to the Khurda-Begunia National Highway being closed for a while.

The locals immediately called the Begunia fire department immediately reached the spot and made efforts to douse the flames.