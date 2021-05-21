Bhubaneswar: As many as 96 inmates and staff of the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar have tested the State positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The Jharpada jail authorities have informed that the infected prisoners and staff of the jail have been kept in isolation.

The jail doctor is closely monitoring the health condition of the remaining inmates and staff.

As many as 195 samples were sent for Covid testing out of which 96 were tested Covid positive.