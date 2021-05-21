Odisha: 96 Prisoners Test Covid Positive In Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
covid in odisha jail
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: As many as 96 inmates and staff of the Jharpada jail in Bhubaneswar have tested the State positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The Jharpada jail authorities have informed that the infected prisoners and staff of the jail have been kept in isolation.

The jail doctor is closely monitoring the health condition of the remaining inmates and staff.

As many as 195 samples were sent for Covid testing out of which 96 were tested Covid positive.

ALSO READ: 2 Inmates Released From Jharpada Jail, Odisha Test Covid Positive

 

You might also like
State

Cyclone Yash: Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal Very Likely To Intensify Into Storm By…

State

Odisha Police Buries 2 Covid Bodies After Families Refuse

State

Odisha Records Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 27, Toll Rises To 2430

State

Odisha Reports 12,523 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.