Odisha: 9 new excise police stations to be installed in the state

Bhubaneswar: The state is aiming to increase the ability and efficiency of the excise department. Working towards this goal, many new units are going to be inaugurated soon. The new units beings introduced include nine excise police stations, 13 range offices, as well as three satellite units.

The places where the nine new police stations will be operational are Gopalpur, Khaprakhol, Mohana, Daringbadi, Joda, Hatadihi, Muniguda, Koida, and Sukruli.

According to reports, the places where the satellite units will be installed are Balasore, Jeypore, and Rourkela.

The cabinet has given permission for inclusion of 457 extra posts in the excise department.

The cabinet has decided that in the excise department as well as E.I and E.D units of various districts, 20 new regular clerical posts will be introduced. Along with that, the Excise Commissioner office will also get 10 additional regular posts.