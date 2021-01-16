Odisha: 85 Per Cent Targeted Persons Receive Covid Vaccine On Day 1

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha on Saturday informed that 85 per cent of beneficiaries took the Covid jab on the first day today.

The department has planned to give the Covid vaccine to a total of 16,405 people in the State, out of which already 13,980 beneficiaries took the Covid jab today.

It is to be noted here that the COVID-19 vaccination drive began at 161 session sites in all 30 districts of the State today. However, only seven districts reported 100 per cent vaccination of the targeted audience till 8 PM today. The seven districts are Angul, Boudh, Balasore, Kendrapara, Koraput, Kandhamal, and Sonepur.

On the other hand, Keonjhar district reported the lowest vaccination of the targeted beneficiaries.

The state has received two types of coronavirus vaccines in the first lot namely Covishield and Covaxin. It has got around 4.08 lakh and 20,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines respectively.