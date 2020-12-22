Odisha: 8 Children Among 29 Bonded Labourers Rescued From Balangir

By WCE 1

Kantabanji: The Odisha police on tuesday rescued as many as 29 bonded labourers,including 8 children, when they were about to be transported to Hyderabad from Kantabanji Railway Station.

Among the bonded labourers rescued from the railway station, 18 were men and 11 were women.

Based on reliable information, during night patrolling Bangomunda police intercepted two auto-rickshaws and three bolero at Chhatarang village while the labourers were being transported to Kantabanji railway station and rescued them.

The police also seized the autorickshaws and the cars.

The labourers are from Chhatarang village under Bangomunda police limits.

The lanourers said the middleman  were taking them to Hyderabad to engage them in a brick kiln by paying them Rs 36.000 per head in advance.

You might also like
State

GST Officer, Anganwadi Worker Under Odisha Vigilance Scanner

State

Odisha Registers 309 More Covid Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

State

Rapid Antigen Test To Cost Only Rs 100 In Odisha

State

Odisha: Adulterated Ghee Manufacturing Unit Busted In Cuttack

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.