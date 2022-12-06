Odisha: 8 arrested on charges of mortgaging fake gold

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, as many as eight persons have been arrested on charges of fraud in Sonepur district of Odisha.

The Sonepur police have arrested as many as eight persons on charges of mortgaging fake gold for availing a loan.

The loan amount was of as much as Rs. 52.83 lakh from a private bank.

Police arrested as many as eight persons on charges of mortgaging fake gold to avail Rs 52.83 lakh loan from Bank of Baroda.

Further details awaited.