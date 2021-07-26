Odisha: 75th State level Independence Day to be observed in Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State-level 75th Independence Day celebrations in Odisha will be held at Unit-III exhibition ground. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the State government.

The decision regarding the celebration of Independence Day was taken during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary I&PR Department, Bishnupada Sethi today.

The meeting has decided to conduct the State-level 75th Independence Day celebrations with a minimum number of guests and COVID warriors in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the event as chief guest.

The entire State-level Independence Day celebrations will be telecasted live on different media platforms including Tele Vision channels.

