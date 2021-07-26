Odisha: 75th State level Independence Day to be observed in Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: The State-level 75th Independence Day celebrations in Odisha will be held at Unit-III exhibition ground. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the State government.
The decision regarding the celebration of Independence Day was taken during a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary I&PR Department, Bishnupada Sethi today.
The meeting has decided to conduct the State-level 75th Independence Day celebrations with a minimum number of guests and COVID warriors in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic situation.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the event as chief guest.
The entire State-level Independence Day celebrations will be telecasted live on different media platforms including Tele Vision channels.
କୋଭିଡ୍ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶାବଳୀ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରୁ ସୀମିତ ସଂଖ୍ୟକ ଅତିଥୀ ଏବଂ କୋଭିଡ୍ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ଉପସ୍ଥିତିରେ ସମାରୋହ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହେବ। ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମରେ ସମାରୋହର ସିଧା ପ୍ରସାରଣ ଦେଖିବା ପାଇଁ @IPR_Odisha ପକ୍ଷରୁ କମନ୍ ଫିଡ୍ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ବୈଠକରେ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଓ ବୈଷୟିକ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକଙ୍କ ସମେତ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଅଧିକାରୀମାନେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ଥିଲେ। pic.twitter.com/o90CsAoJo4
