Odisha: 74 trains cancelled in view of cyclone YAAS, Check details here

By WCE 5
trains cancelled for cyclone yaas

Bhubaneswar: In view of the Cyclone YAAS, it has been decided to cancel a number of trains originating/terminating from and at Bhubaneswar and Puri of Odisha and trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

Altogether 74 trains have been decided to be cancelled during the cyclone period.

Some of the important trains that have been cancelled are:

  1. Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Special,
  2. Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Special,
  3. Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Special,
  4. Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Special,
  5. Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special,
  6. Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special,
  7. Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Special
  8. Ahmedabad, Surat, Ajmer bound trains from Puri
  9. Trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main line.
