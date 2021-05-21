Odisha: 74 trains cancelled in view of cyclone YAAS, Check details here

Bhubaneswar: In view of the Cyclone YAAS, it has been decided to cancel a number of trains originating/terminating from and at Bhubaneswar and Puri of Odisha and trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.

Altogether 74 trains have been decided to be cancelled during the cyclone period.

Some of the important trains that have been cancelled are: