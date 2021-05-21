Bhubaneswar: In view of the Cyclone YAAS, it has been decided to cancel a number of trains originating/terminating from and at Bhubaneswar and Puri of Odisha and trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line.
Altogether 74 trains have been decided to be cancelled during the cyclone period.
Some of the important trains that have been cancelled are:
- Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Special,
- Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Special,
- Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Special,
- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Special,
- Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special,
- Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Special,
- Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Special
- Ahmedabad, Surat, Ajmer bound trains from Puri
- Trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main line.