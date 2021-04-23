Bonai: As many as 74 students have tested positive for coronavirus at the NIAM Skill Development Training Center in Bonai sub-division of Sundergarh district.

There are 74 students out of 97 who have tested positive for Covid-19 and the Bonai Sub-collector has declared the area as the micro-containment zone.

The development came after two students who fell ill went to Bonai sub-divisional hospital and they were tested positive. Later, the doctor along with the team conducted an antigen test and found 74 students Covid positive.

Earlier, on April 19,the state government had issued an order to vacate the hostels, but the training centre violated the Covid-19 guidelines and the students were staying back at the hostel.