Odisha: 7 State Govt officials given compulsory retirement over corruption, inefficiency charges

By WCE 5
7 odisha govt officials given compusory retirement
Bribe. (IANS Infographics)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to as many as seven State government officials including a jail DIG on grounds of corruption and inefficiency.

The six other officials who have been given compulsory retirement include a Commandant, a Deputy Commandant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and two mines officials, said a government release.

The officials are Gopabandhu Mallick, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Snigdharani Mishra, Koraput CDPO, Ekanta Priya Nayak, OSAP Commandant, Goutam Mallick, DSP, Debendranath Behera, OSAP Deputy Commandant, Satyabrata Rout, Assistant Mining Officer, and Ramesh Chandra Panda, Assistant Mining Officer.

The state government has taken action against a total of 104 officials in the last one year, it said.

Earlier on December 30, the state government had given compulsory retirement to six officials.

