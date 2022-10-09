Odisha: 7 passengers critically injured as bus overturns in Kamakhyanagar

Kamakhyanagar: At least 7 persons were critically injured after a passenger bus en route to Jajpur from Rourkela overturned on NH-149 near Bhejia chhak under Parjang police station limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, the passenger bus was carrying over 60 passengers. It overturned on the side of the road near Bhejia chhak around 2:30 in the late night. The bus was going from Rourkela to Jajpur.

In this incident, 60 passenger escaped narrowly and 7 persons sustained critical injuries.

The critically injured passengers were first rushed to Parjang Community Health Center and then to a hospital at Mandapal in Talcher.

All the passengers seem to be from Jajpur area. According to police statements, the driver of the bus has absconded from the place and yet to be traced. The police is making arrangements to send the passenger to their home safely. Further reports awaited.

In a similar incident, as many as 11 people died and 21 were injured as a bus catched fire in Nashik of Maharashtra on Saturday.

As per reports the accident took place after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. The accident took place on the Aurangabad Road near Nashik at around 5 a.m.