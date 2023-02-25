Odisha: 7 killed in road mishap in Jajpur district

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, at least seven persons were killed in a road accident near Neulpur on NH-16 in Odisha’s Jajpur district early this morning.

Six persons reportedly died on the spot when a mini-truck coming from Kolkata side hit a stationary truck near Central bank of Neulpur.

Fire Services personnel and cops from the Dharmashala police station rushed to the spot after getting information and recovered the bodies with the help of the locals.

A man was rescued and admitted at the local hospital for treatment. However, he died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased persons, who are yet to be identified, were sent for postmortem. Dharmashala police also started an investigation into the road accident.