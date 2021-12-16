Odisha: 63rd IPS Officers’ conference begins

Cuttack: The 63rd IPS Officers’ conference of Odisha police has begun from today. Director-General of Police Abhay inaugurated the three-day conference at his Cuttack-based head office.
The Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all the districts, DCPs and other senior officers joined the conference. Newly appointed DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal, who is slated to take charge on January 1, 2022, also took part through video conference from Delhi.
Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar addressed the police officers in the evening session. This is the first time that a Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court addressed the senior officers.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address the conference in the valedictory session virtually from Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
In today’s sessions, the IPS Officers discussed the significant achievements of the State police and the challenges it has in the year 2022.
Significant achievements
- Reduction in area and influence of LWE, significant improvement in cut off area.
- Strong Action against Narcotics trafficking, record seizure and confiscation of traffickers property
- Strong action against organised crime
- Peaceful law and order
- Timely and large scale promotion of all Police ranks in 2021
- Covid enforcement with human face, LMO transportation
- 5T initiative, drastic reduction in Passport Verification time.
- ERSS launch and operation
- ODRAF good work in disaster conditions
- Tracing of Missing children
- Execution of warrants
- Digitization of investigation process & its monitoring by upgrading CCTNS
Challenges for 2022
- LWE in remaining areas
- Maintenance of peace & Law and order
- Control of organized crime
- Combating Narcotics trafficking, confiscation of traffickers property
- Offences against women & children
- Improvement in conviction rate, increased use of scientific evidence
On the other hand, Odisha Police got the 1st prize for implementation of Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) announced the awards.
While the second position Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh jointly received the second prize, Madhya Pradesh bagged the 3rd prize.
Awards for states for best implementation of ICJS project- Pillar name : Forensic were also announced today in the Conference of Good practices in CCTNS/ICJS.
