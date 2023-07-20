Odisha: 6 persons injured as minor boy inadvertently starts passenger vehicle in absence of driver

Balasore: As many as six persons were injured as a minor boy inadvertently started passenger vehicle in absence of driver in Nilagiri area of Odisha’s Balasore district today.

According to reports, the vehicle with some passengers was standing on the road in Nilagiri while the driver had gone out for some work.

In the meantime, the minor boy, who was also in the vehicle, inadvertently started the vehicle following which it hits a motorcycle and rammed into a wall.

Fortunately, the passenger vehicle rammed into the wall due to which a possible major mishap was prevented, said source adding that the injured persons were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.