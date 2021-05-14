Odisha: 6 Dacoits arrested when planning loot in running train in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 5
dacoity bid foiled odisha

Bhubaneswar: The GRPS and RPF Bhubaneswar nabbed 6 anti-socials on Friday who were preparing to commit dacoity in running train. Incriminating articles like knife, Chilli powder, black masks etc were seized from their possession.

As per reports, basing on reliable information, joint team of GRPS and RPF Bhubaneswar conducted raid at a lonely place near Budhanagar Mochi sahi, near the railway track and caught hold of 6 anti-socials who were preparing to commit dacoity in running train.

Incriminating articles including knife, Chilli powder, black masks etc were seized from their possession. During subsequent investigation, 3 laptops, 6 mobile phones, one computer system, 3 ATM swipe machines and printing machine were recovered from their possession.

These articles are stolen articles on GRPS case no. 16/21, 24/21, 27/21 & 39/21, Police said.

The accused persons have been identified as Simachala Padhi, Biswajit Panda, Jayadev Das, Santu Das, Rabi Behera and Gobinda sahu. Rabi Behera and Gobinda sahu were found covid positive, hence sent for medical treatment. Other accused persons were forwarded to the court.

Also read: Man Kills Wife And 5-Year-Old Son In Koraput District Of Odisha
You might also like
State

Odisha: State Level Committee constituted to monitor Black Fungus infection

State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 4, 91,674 As 9329 More Patients Recover In…

State

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 988 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Rs 920 crore assistance to farmers under KALIA…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.