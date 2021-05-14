Odisha: 6 Dacoits arrested when planning loot in running train in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The GRPS and RPF Bhubaneswar nabbed 6 anti-socials on Friday who were preparing to commit dacoity in running train. Incriminating articles like knife, Chilli powder, black masks etc were seized from their possession.

As per reports, basing on reliable information, joint team of GRPS and RPF Bhubaneswar conducted raid at a lonely place near Budhanagar Mochi sahi, near the railway track and caught hold of 6 anti-socials who were preparing to commit dacoity in running train.

Incriminating articles including knife, Chilli powder, black masks etc were seized from their possession. During subsequent investigation, 3 laptops, 6 mobile phones, one computer system, 3 ATM swipe machines and printing machine were recovered from their possession.

These articles are stolen articles on GRPS case no. 16/21, 24/21, 27/21 & 39/21, Police said.

The accused persons have been identified as Simachala Padhi, Biswajit Panda, Jayadev Das, Santu Das, Rabi Behera and Gobinda sahu. Rabi Behera and Gobinda sahu were found covid positive, hence sent for medical treatment. Other accused persons were forwarded to the court.