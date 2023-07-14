Odisha: 6 arrested in connection of murder of brown sugar trader

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0

Khurda: In a massive success, the Commissionerate police has nabbed as many as six people in connection with the murder of brown sugar trader Somnath Bhujabala on Friday.

According to reports, the police have succeeded in the case of the murder of brown sugar trader Somnath Bhujabala. Six people, including the main mastermind Sanjay Pradhan have been arrested.

As many as four pistols, 11 live bullets, 10 mobiles, and six vehicles were seized. Informationwas provided by the Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria.

