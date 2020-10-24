Odisha: 5T Secy VK Pandian visits Puri to review development work of Swargadwara, Gosala

Puri: The secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian visited Puri on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the developmental works in Swargadwar and Gosala for stray cattle.

It is to be noted that after Puri was struck by Cyclone Fani, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced his commitment to develop Puri as a world heritage city.

As per reports, the renovation work of Puri Swargadwara will be completed by March 2021. The 5T Secretary also reviewed over rehabilitation of beggars so that they can lead a good life. He also visited Banki Muhana, Niladri beach and Puri blue flag beach.

Earlier on October 17 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Puri and reviewed renovation work of Srimandira.