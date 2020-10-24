Pandian in Puri swargadwar

Odisha: 5T Secy VK Pandian visits Puri to review development work of Swargadwara, Gosala

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri:  The secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian visited Puri on Saturday and reviewed the progress of the developmental works in Swargadwar and Gosala for stray cattle.

It is to be noted that after Puri was struck by Cyclone Fani, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced his commitment to develop Puri as a world heritage city.

As per reports, the renovation work of Puri Swargadwara will be completed by March 2021. The 5T Secretary also reviewed over rehabilitation of beggars so that they can lead a good life. He also visited Banki Muhana, Niladri beach and Puri blue flag beach.

Earlier on October 17 Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Puri and reviewed renovation work of Srimandira.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Ganjam Police bust 14 gambling dens, arrest 68 gamblers

State

PAN card can be easily removed through mobile number; Know how

State

Good News For All Income Tax Payers! Govt Extends Date For Filing Income Tax; Know…

State

Unbelievable, But True! You Can Cook This Magic Rice In Cold Water; Know More About…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.