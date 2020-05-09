Berhampur: After Ganjam district witnessed a number of COVID positive cases, Odisha CM’s 5T secretary VK Pandian interacted with Sarpanchs of the district.

Interacting with the Sarpanchs the 5T secretary explained them about their leadership role in their respective panchayats in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that Sarpanchs have been given the power of Collectors to execute their responsibilities against Coronavirus pandemic.

While the whole state is scared after Ganjam district tested nearly hundred COVID positive cases, the 5T Secretary cleared that since all the COVID positive cases of Ganjam who have returned from Surat are in quarantine centers, no need to feel scared.

Strict abidance of the guidelines prescribed for quarantine centers will make difference between success or failure in our fight against corona. The Sarpanchs have a major role in this regard, he said.

Sarpanchs have played multifarious roles in development, education, social security, food security etc but their role in providing leadership in fight against Corona will always be remembered by people of their villages.