Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Cuttack, details here

Cuttack: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack district on Monday. The Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the project site of Taladanda Canal and reviewed the progress.

The 5T Secretary was accompanied by Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Anil Samal, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani, CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra along with some other senior officials.

The Taladanda canal renovation project of 1.55 km is nearing completion. It has been decided to extend the canal work up to National Highway side. The total length of the renovation with roads on both sides till National Highway will be 3.55 km.

Pandian directed the officials to ensure the shifting of the utilities and expedite the project work.

Pandian reviewed in detail the progress of the project. He directed the officials to discuss with the people regarding the shifting of the library from the project site and submit a proposal regarding its relocation at a suitable new site within 10 days. The project is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

Along with SCB Medical College and Hospital transformation, both these projects were taken up under 5T intiative of Chief Minister for decongestion and transformation of the historic city of Cuttack.