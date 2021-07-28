Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Koraput and Nabarangpur visit to survey developmental activities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian has visited the Southern districts of Koraput and Nabarangpur to survey various developmental activities in the districts, on Wednesday.

K. Pandian along with top officials landed on Koraput airport today morning and set forth to Nabarangpur for the survey.

The fleet of officials including Pandian visited Ambaguda High School in Koraput and discussed the smart classroom initiative in the school with the teachers.

Accompanied by the 5T Secretary on the visit were Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) Director Shalini Pandit, and Principal Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg.

