Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian on 2-day visit to Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian is on a two-day visit to Nayagarh district, said reports on Thursday. He reached Ranpur despite adverse weather.

He visited the Maninag temple in the district and sought the Lord’s blessings and discussed about the temple’s development work.

Later the 5T secretary visited the Ranpur Jagannath Temple and discussed about the development. Both the Jagannath Temple and Maninag Temple shall be developed, promised the 5T secretary.

He reviewed the construction work at the Ranpur Community Health Center (CHC) and interacted with the doctors, nurses and patients.

Later at Bagha Samanta mini stadium he attended the public complaint hearing and received complaint letters from the people.

The 5T secretary said that the state government has made various plans for women’s welfare in the district and the Chief Minister has said that women empowerment is important.

During the two-day visit, he is scheduled to review the various other developmental projects of Nayagarh district and see the progress of the ongoing works.