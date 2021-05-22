Bhubaneswar: IAS officer and Private Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik , V. Karthikeyan Pandian has been recognised with FIH Presidents Award during 47th FIH Congress, today.

The Presidents Award is awarded to VK Pandian for his outstanding contribution and services to hockey in Odisha.

Odisha had hosted the Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018. The state will host the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had received the FIH Presidents Award during 46th FIH Congress in 2018.