Odisha 5T secretary visits Puri, inspects various ongoing projects

Puri: 5T secretary of Odisha, V.K. Pandiyan reached Puri early in the morning and has started inspecting various projects. He started his visit by going to the Jagannath Temple in Puri. He then oversaw the “parikrama” project ongoing around the temple.

He witnessed all the ongoing projects with the collector Samarth Verma and the departmental heads. He also discussed the advancement of the projects.

Following this, 5T secretary visited the Shri Jagannath Medical College which is under construction in Baliguali. He has instructed the departmental officers to finish the construction work of the building as soon as possible.

He also visited Konark, and witnessed the work going on for the extension of the “Rajpath” in Chandrabhaga.