Odisha 5T Secretary visits Maa Bhagabati Temple, Tangi Ugratara Temple

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited two important Shakti shrines of State Maa Bhagabati Temple in Banapur and Maa Ugratara Temple in Tangi block in Khordha district early this morning.

Maa Bhagabati is a famous Shakti Shrine of Odisha which is believed to be built in 9th century.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian visited the existing facilities at both the sites. He oversaw the amenities like yagna mandap, sanctum sanctorum (Garba Grugha), Rosa Sala (kitchen), rest sheds, dining hall, proposed Kalyan mandap and toilet complex.

He spoke to several stake holders like priests, PRI members, villagers and officers over holistic development of the shrines at both the places.

Then Pandian directed the Khordha Collector to prepare a Master Plan for holistic development of both the sites after consultation with the stake holders.

It is further noteworthy that the plan will be placed before the Chief Minister for final approval.