Odisha: 5T secretary V.K. Pandian visits Veda Vyas Temple in Rourkela

Rourkela: 5T secretary to the chief minister of Odisha, V.K. Pandian visited the Veda Vyas Temple in Rourkela today in accordance with the CM’s instructions. He discussed matters regarding the development of the temple keeping in line with the 5T framework. Members of the temple trust, servitors, as well as the common populace were involved in the discussion.

As per the discussion during the meeting, a detailed plan regarding this will be readied and presented before the chief minister within the next 15 days by the district collector, said Mr. Pandian.

The meeting focused on the development of the temple and areas around it. The focal points will be development of the “Swarga Dwar”, beautification of the areas near the river, foundation for various travelers, places to stay for the travelers, as well as a light and sound show.

Veda Vyas in one of the prominent pilgrimages in Odisha.

Everyday huge number of pilgrims visit the temple from within the state as well as from other states. Due to this, the government is dedicated towards developing the site further, said Mr. Pandian. He also stated that the efforts to make the place more attractive for visitors will continue from the state government.

During his visit, Collector of Sundergarh district Mr. Parag Gavali, and Municipal Commissioner of Rourkela, Mr. Shubhankar Mohapatra were also present.

This is one of the most popular tourist and pilgrimage spots in Rourkela. The history has it that this is the place where the epic Mahabharata was written by Lord Ganesha as dictated by the sage Vedvyas. The temple is located on the banks of river and is in the outskirts of the town of Rourkela.