Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Sundergarh visit today

Sundergarh: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra to visit Sundergarh on Saturday.

As per the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, a high level team comprising Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian and NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit, Officer on special duty to CM Vineel Krishna will visit Sundergarh district today and will review various other developmental projects in the district.

The team will visit Kundukela Grid substation, Bhedabahal Coal Corridor. They even have plans to visit Bhawanipur Anganwadi kendra and Kinjirma Govt High school.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra will visit NTPC Medical College and Hospital and review developmental works and inspect projector working in the hospital.

