Odisha 5T secretary V.K.Pandian, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Bolangir visit, review Lower Suktel Project

Bolangir: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visit Bolangir on Wednesday.

They are scheduled to visit High school at Deogaon Panchayat and Patitapaban High school in Bolangir. They would visit Oxygen plant site at Taral in Bolangir to review the overall work.

From there, they are scheduled to visit Bhimbhoi Medical & College in Bolangir and review the development work. They would also visit the Lower Suktel Irrigation project and review the construction work.

A high-level team along with Chief Secretary and 5T Secretary are also on Bolangir visit today. All arrangements have been made by the district administration of Bolangir for their visit.