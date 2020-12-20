Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi and 5T Secretary V.K.Pandian visited Paradip port on Sunday to review the work progress of Mahanadi Riverine Port.

He was also accompanied by Manoj Mishra, Special Secretary, Commerce and Transport.

The Chief Secretary and the Fifth Secretary of State visited the area by boat in a tugboat. Paradip Port Chairman, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara District Magistrates were present at the time.

The Port will come up at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada Block in Kendrapara district, 13 Kms from the river mouth at Paradip.

On commissioning, the Port will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to more than 4000 persons in the first phase and about another 1700 in the 2nd phase.