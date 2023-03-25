Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha 5T Secretary reviews development work in Cuttack

The Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian reviewed the various of development work in and around the silver city of Cuttack, said reliable reports.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
5t secretary in cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian reviewed the various of development work in and around the silver city of Cuttack, said reliable reports.

The 5T Secretary first reached Khannagar. He reviewed the progress of the Netaji bus terminal work. Along with the 5T Secretary, the Cuttack District Collector Bhavani Shankar Chaini, Cuttack Commissioner, CDA Chairman and staff of the department were present.

Take a look

Gas cylinder blast in Balasore, man succumbs to injuries

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

About 95 percent of the bus terminal has been completed, said reports. The 5T Secretary VK Pandian emphasized to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Later, he review the status of renovation work of Talada Canal and Chandi Temple. He also visited Cuttack Chandi Mandir to check the progress of renovation work, said reliable reports on Saturday.

Sudeshna Panda 5555 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

State

Odisha 5T Secretary visits Puri, to visit Cuttack later today

State

Tiger scare in Nuapada of Odisha, people cautioned on PA system

State

Odisha CM Naveen appeals all to observe Earth Hour today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.