Odisha 5T Secretary reviews development work in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Odisha 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian reviewed the various of development work in and around the silver city of Cuttack, said reliable reports.

The 5T Secretary first reached Khannagar. He reviewed the progress of the Netaji bus terminal work. Along with the 5T Secretary, the Cuttack District Collector Bhavani Shankar Chaini, Cuttack Commissioner, CDA Chairman and staff of the department were present.

About 95 percent of the bus terminal has been completed, said reports. The 5T Secretary VK Pandian emphasized to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Later, he review the status of renovation work of Talada Canal and Chandi Temple. He also visited Cuttack Chandi Mandir to check the progress of renovation work, said reliable reports on Saturday.