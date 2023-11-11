Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian visits Puri, oversees construction of Heritage Corridor

Puri: The Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian is on a visit to Puri on Saturday, said reports. The 5T secretary visited the world-famous Jagannath temple in the early morning hours.

Along with this, the 5T Chairman also checked the progress of the Srimandir Heritage Corridor work in front of and around the Jagannath Temple said reports.

He first visited Jagannath temple and went inside for darshan of the holy trinity upon reaching the city. Following which he discussed with the servitors and department officials about the heritage corridor project around the temple.

The project is aimed to be completed before the beginning of the Rath Yatra. The 5T Chairman has been visiting Puri many times to oversee the progress of the project. He has also been discussing with the District Collector, Additional Collector and Tata OBCC officials about the project.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone of Srimandir Heritage Corridor’s ‘Parikrama Marg’ on November 24, 2021. The Puri district administration had carried out extensive eviction drive in the vicinity of the 12th-century shrine to make way for the Heritage Corridor.

