Odisha: 501 pages charge sheet submitted against Archana Nag

Bhubaneswar: The Charge Sheet has been submitted against lady blackmailer Archana Nag in the case registered at the Nayapalli Police Station in the capital city of Odisha on the written report of film producer Akshaya Parija. The Charge Sheet was submitted before the Court of JMFC 3, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, the said charge sheet with case record containing 501 pages have been submitted against Archana Nag under sections 384,385,388,389,500 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66E/67/67A fo IT Act.

The Court has been prayed to allow to keep the investigation open for collection of more evidences in this case and after completion of investigation supplementary charge sheet will be submitted against the accused Archana Nag in this case.

Further investigation of the matter is underway.