Odisha: 5-year-old dies as ambulance gets stuck in traffic jam

Bhubaneswar: The ill-fated incident took place in the state capital of Odisha only. A five-year-old boy became the victim of traffic jam and had to lose his life.

The child died as the ambulance in which he was being shifted to a private hospital allegedly got stuck in traffic jam on the Nandan Kanan road.

Nothing happened despite the patient’s parents requested commuters to clear the blockade so that the ambulance can move. Resultantly, till the vehicle reached the hospital, the kid had already succumbed to death. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The little boy, son of a resident of Kendrapada, was being rushed to a private hospital in Patia area by his father after he was referred to SCB of Cuttack by a doctor at the capital hospital, where the boy had been taken initially for treatment. However, his father decided to admit him to a private hospital in Patia area and the patient was on his way when he lost his life.

As per reports, vehicular movement on the Nandankanan Road had come to standstill due to rush hour. And the little boy died by the time the ambulance reached the hospital.

It has been observed that Jaydev Vihar to Patia chowk road always witnesses traffic jam due to the large number of vehicles plying on this road across the day. The traffic reaches its height during the evening hours.

Father of the deceased has said that his son did not get proper treatment at the Capital hospital. Then when he was being shifted to a nearby hospital it took him about one hour 20 minutes to reach the private hospital, which is just a few kms away from capital hospital the ambulance got stuck in traffic jam and his son died.