Odisha: 5 officials given compulsory retirement, two others suspended

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today gave compulsory retirement to five more officials and suspended two other officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency.

According to reports, the officials were given compulsory retirement and two others suspended following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been always emphasizing on high degree of morality and integrity in public service.

This is apart, the pension of two other corrupt officials also has been cancelled permanently.

With today’s development, the State government has taken such stringent action against 173 government officials.