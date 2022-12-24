Odisha: 5 fishermen injured off the coast off Paradip

Paradip: In a shocking incident, as many as five fishermen have been injured off the coast off Paradip in Odisha on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that, the injured people had gone out into the sea for fishing when all of a sudden the boat they were in capsized.

According to reliable reports, all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the Atharbanki Government Hospital in Paradip.

Further details in this matter is awaited.