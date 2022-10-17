Odisha: 5 candidates are set for the Dhamnagar By-poll

Bhubaneswar: The five candidates are all set to lock horns for the upcoming Dhamnagar By-polls in Odisha.

According to the reports by the Election Commission (EC) of Odisha, today was the last day for withdrawal of nomination paper. Besides, five candidates will fight for the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) seat of Dhamnagar.

It is noteworthy that, the total number of voters in Dhamnagar is two lakhs thirty eight thousand four hundred and seven. Besides, 252 polling booths will be set up and names of 134 booths have changed, informed the election commission.

The Election Commission has further informed that as many as 107 booths have been kept under sensitive booths and special arrangements of Postal Ballot Papers will be done for specially abled and senior citizens above the age of 80 yrs.

The EC has kept a strong vigil on the security arrangements to conduct the by-polls smoothly, 4 companies of central forces and 27 platoons of Odisha police force will be allotted by the EC for smooth conduct.

The by-polls will be conducted without any COVID restrictions and close surveillance will be kept so as not to Violate the Code of Conduct, informed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEC) Sushil Lohani.