Dhenkanal: The Special Task Force (STF) of State Crime Branch (CB) busted illegal transportation of coal at Dhenkanal district and arrested five persons in this connection.

On basis of reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid at different places of Dhenkanal and during the raid they seized 230 tons of stolen hard coke, 5 tons of ferro chrome, 3 tons of iron pellets, 45 tons steam coke, 7 tons iron rod, 2 JCBs and one 10 wheeler Hywa and 4 14 wheeler truck loaded with steam coke and iron pellets and other incriminating materials.

The arrested accused persons could not produce any valid documents in support of the transportation and storage of stolen hard coke, charge chrome, iron pellets and steam coke.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

During this year so far, STF has taken strong action against organised racket of cargo theft in various districts of Odisha and has seized huge quantity of hard coke (262 tonnes), Ferro chrome (216 MT), Coal (150 tons), 23 number of heavy vehicles/JCBs/Hywa and has arrested 28 persons in this connection.