Odisha: 44 labourers including 14 minors rescued from Bolangir

Bolangir: As many as 44 migrant labourers including 14 minors have been rescued from Bolangir district of Odisha.

The rescued labourers hail from Rengali village say reports.

Reportedly, they were allegedly rescued while they were being prepared to be trafficked to Hyderabad to work as bonded labourers.

The locals spotted the labourers and immediately informed the Bolangir Town Police. The police immediately reached the spot and rescued the workers.

However, the persons who were involved in the alleged racket are yet to be traced.

Further details awaited.