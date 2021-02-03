Odisha: 43 Students Promoted After OHRC Intervention

By IANS
IRC village school bbsr news today

Bhubaneswar: At least 43 Class IX students of IRC Village High School in Bhubaneswar, who had set in dharna outside the school premises were promoted to Class X. They had protested alleging  that the school headmistress had intentionally awarded them  fail marks as they belonged to slums. However, out of the students, 43 have now been promoted to Class X following the intervention of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

A total of 164 Class IX students were protesting in front of the school since last two days.

On the other hand, the school headmistress, Sunanda Mekap refuted the allegations and said the students had failed to secure pass marks in Class IX. So, she had stopped their promotion to Class X.

Later, OHRC intervened and asked the headmistress to promote students based on their attendance following which only 43 students out of 164 have been promoted.

However, resentment brewed among the guardians of other students.

