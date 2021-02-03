Bhubaneswar: At least 43 Class IX students of IRC Village High School in Bhubaneswar, who had set in dharna outside the school premises were promoted to Class X. They had protested alleging that the school headmistress had intentionally awarded them fail marks as they belonged to slums. However, out of the students, 43 have now been promoted to Class X following the intervention of the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

A total of 164 Class IX students were protesting in front of the school since last two days.

On the other hand, the school headmistress, Sunanda Mekap refuted the allegations and said the students had failed to secure pass marks in Class IX. So, she had stopped their promotion to Class X.

Later, OHRC intervened and asked the headmistress to promote students based on their attendance following which only 43 students out of 164 have been promoted.

However, resentment brewed among the guardians of other students.