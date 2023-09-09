Odisha: 40000 students of KISS welcome G20 delegates with human formation of logo, watch

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40.000 students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) welcomed the dignitaries, the G20 delegates from different countries in a unique way on Saturday. As per the suggestion by the Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta, such a marvellous welcome was presented.

“40,000 Indigenous students of KISS welcome Hon’ble G20 delegates and thank Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi for India’s g20 Presidency characterised by Jan Bhagidari,” reads the opening message of the video where the huge number of tribal students were seen welcoming the G20 Summit dignitaries in a unique way.

It is to be noted that the historic G20 summit 2023 is underway in Delhi, India.